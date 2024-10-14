Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bus route in Leeds is set to shut for bridge works.

Sharp Lane will be closed due to bridge inspection works from Monday 14 to Sunday, October 20, 8pm to 6am each night.

Service 9 will divert via Thorpe lower Lane, Middleton Lane and St Georges Road to resume a normal route at Asda Middleton.

In Morley, Bridge Street will be closed due to roadworks on Sunday, November 17 from 9am to 2pm. Service 425 will divert via Britannia Road and High Street in both directions.

Osmondthorpe Lane will remain closed due to bridge works every Saturday night from 10pm to 6am until Sunday, December 1. Services 5A and 91 will divert.

Roundhay Road, Harehills will also remain closed due to resurfacing works until Friday, November 1 between 7pm and 11.59pm each evening.

In Leeds city centre, Call Lane will continue to shut to traffic every Friday and Saturday from 8pm to 5am until Saturday, November 9.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52 will divert via Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street.