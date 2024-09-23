Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as Dewsbury Road and The Green, Guiseley set to shut
Dewsbury Road, Hunslet will be closed due to roadworks on Monday, September 23 from 3.30am to 6.30am.
Service 1 towards Beeston will divert via M621 Exit Junction 2, Ring Road Cottingley, Elland Road, Cemetery Road and Beeston Road.
Services 2, 3 and 3A towards Dewsbury Road will divert via Meadow Lane, Great Willson Street, Hunslet Lane, Hunslet Road, Low Road, Church Street, Beza Street and Tunstall Road to Dewsbury Road.
The Green, Guiseley will be closed due to roadworks from 7pm on Tuesday, September 24 to 6am Wednesday, September 25.
Service 34 towards Leeds will divert via Otley Road, Oxford Road and Town Gate to resume a normal route. Service 34 towards Guiseley will resume a normal route.
Service A3 will divert via Oxford Road and Otley Road to resume a normal route. Service A3 will not serve The Green during these works.
In New Wortley, Lower Wortley Road will remain closed due to roadworks until Friday, September 27.
Service 42 towards Old Farnley will resume a normal route to Oldfield Lane then diverting via Dixon Lane and Greenside Road to resume service on Lower Wortley Road. Service 42 towards Leeds will resume a normal route.
Significant disruption continues around the Armley Gyratory, Stanningley Bypass (A647), and the Outer Ring Road A6120 Horsforth to Rodley routes.
