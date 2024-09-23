Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two key routes in Leeds are set to shut from this week.

Dewsbury Road, Hunslet will be closed due to roadworks on Monday, September 23 from 3.30am to 6.30am.

Service 1 towards Beeston will divert via M621 Exit Junction 2, Ring Road Cottingley, Elland Road, Cemetery Road and Beeston Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses at Leeds Bus Station. | James Hardisty

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services 2, 3 and 3A towards Dewsbury Road will divert via Meadow Lane, Great Willson Street, Hunslet Lane, Hunslet Road, Low Road, Church Street, Beza Street and Tunstall Road to Dewsbury Road.

The Green, Guiseley will be closed due to roadworks from 7pm on Tuesday, September 24 to 6am Wednesday, September 25.

Service 34 towards Leeds will divert via Otley Road, Oxford Road and Town Gate to resume a normal route. Service 34 towards Guiseley will resume a normal route.

Service A3 will divert via Oxford Road and Otley Road to resume a normal route. Service A3 will not serve The Green during these works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In New Wortley, Lower Wortley Road will remain closed due to roadworks until Friday, September 27.

Service 42 towards Old Farnley will resume a normal route to Oldfield Lane then diverting via Dixon Lane and Greenside Road to resume service on Lower Wortley Road. Service 42 towards Leeds will resume a normal route.