Leeds is set to be among the first areas to benefit from bus franchising, Mayor Tracy Brabin has announced.

Details of how contracts will be awarded for running buses, which areas will see the first franchised services, and plans to purchase bus depots were discussed at a meeting of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority on Thursday (July 24).

Taking local control of buses, as part of the Weaver Network, will allow the Combined Authority to set bus routes, frequencies and fares for the benefit of passengers across the region.

As part of the meeting, it was confirmed that west Leeds and Kirklees are likely to be the pilot areas and have the first franchised services, expected to start running in 2027.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “It's fantastic to see the progress we're making to take back control of our region's buses.

"Franchising will be a vital part of our Weaver Network which will offer seamless travel for passengers across bus, train, tram and walking and cycling routes.

"There is still plenty to do, but we are well on our way to launching the first franchised bus services by 2027, and a wholly publicly-run network the following year."

Bus companies will be able to bid for both large and small contract bundles, aimed at encouraging competition within the sector and allowing smaller operators to grow.

When awarding these contracts, West Yorkshire will be split into nine zones and franchising will be implemented through a phased approach of procuring these zones.

Starting in October, the proposed approach is to undertake procurement of the zones across three rounds with Leeds to be split into two zones.

Round 1 – Heavy Woollen, Kirklees, Leeds 1

Round 2 – Five Towns, Leeds 2, Wakefield

Round 3 – Bradford, Calderdale, Keighley