Bus fares across Leeds and West Yorkshire are set to rise from this weekend.

Starting tomorrow (Sunday, March 30), the single fare price cap for West Yorkshire will be set at £2.50 - a 50p increase from the previous £2 set price. A DaySaver ticket for any bus and any number of journeys will also rise from £5 to £6 next year.

Despite the increase, West Yorkshire will still have some of the lowest fares in the country, as the Labour government raised the national cap to £3.

In September 2022, Mayor Tracy Brabin introduced Mayor’s Fares, the first scheme of its kind in the country, which capped the regional single fare price at £2 - aimed at helping make travel around the region easier and cheaper to help people with the cost-of-living crisis.

Mayor Brabin said: “Our Mayor’s Fares have had such a positive impact on people using buses across the region.

“We have worked hard to keep fares low so that people have access to affordable bus travel across the region.

“Improving our bus network and bringing it back under public control is central to our plan to build a greener, better-connected region that works for all.”

Over three-quarters of the 2,012 residents surveyed by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, has said that the fare cap has made it easier for them to make multiple bus journeys on the same day.

In November last year, the £2 cap was officially extended until the end of March - in a move that followed other metro mayors, including Liverpool’s Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester.

Nationally, including in neighbouring South Yorkshire, the £2 cap was upped to £3 on December 31, 2024.