£2 bus fares are set to be extended across Leeds and West Yorkshire, Mayor Tracy Brabin has confirmed.

The Department for Transport today confirmed West Yorkshire Combined Authority (The CA) would receive £36.1 million to go towards its Bus Service Improvement Plan for the coming year.

This will allow the CA to continue to cap single bus fares in the region at £2, and MCard DaySaver tickets at £5, until the end of March 2025.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire has confirmed that £2 bus fares in the region will continue until the end of March 2025. | James Hardisty

An announcement on West Yorkshire future bus fares for April 2025-onwards will be made later this week.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “We are committed to keeping bus fares as low and affordable as possible, while investing in protecting the bus network across the region.

"Because we know that in order to deliver on the growth mission we must have a better-connected region.

“Our Mayors fares scheme has helped get more people using buses in West Yorkshire, and I’m pleased to confirm that the £2 fare will be extended until the end of March. We will provide an update on future plans later this week.”

A full CA meeting with West Yorkshire leaders will take place next Friday (November 29), where bus fares for beyond March 2025 are expected to be set.

Mayor Brabin’s announcement follows similar statements from other metro mayors, including Liverpool City Region’s mayor Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester.

Elsewhere, the £2 cap will be replaced by a £3 cap on December 31 as confirmed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer ahead of last month’s Budget.

The Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard, whose combined authority includes Sheffield, Barnsley and Doncaster, has not pledged to extend the £2 cap.