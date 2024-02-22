Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the Department for Transport’s guidelines on rail price increases for 2024, rail zonal MCards (combined bus and rail) and the cost of rail-only travel will increase by 4.9 per cent from Sunday, March 3.

Bus-only MCards will also increase as a direct result of high inflation and rising costs.

Operators have been able to freeze single and return fares for adults and Under 19s, including the Mayor's £2 maximum adult single fare. But tickets for daily, weekly and monthly travel have increased for adults, 19-25 and Under 19 year olds.

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority said: "We have kept the cost of public transport low since the introduction of our Mayor's Fares in 2022 to help people make sustainable travel choices and support with the cost-of-living crisis.

"Despite record levels of inflation and rising costs, we have managed to protect the £2 cap for single journeys until 2025.

"Unfortunately, due to the financial climate, private bus operators advised us that they would have to make some small increases to other fares – but have been encouraged to keep prices as low as possible.

"We remain committed to improving transport throughout West Yorkshire, to build a better-connected region that works for all."

Here is a full list of the MCard bus and rail fare increases due to come into effect from March...

Bus & Rail tickets

Day Saver Bus & Rail Zones 1-3 (1 Day) - £12.50 - £13.10

Day Saver Bus & Rail Zones 1-4 (1 Day) - £14.30 - £15

Day Saver Bus & Rail Zones 1-5 (1 Day) - £15.60 - £16.40

Day Saver Bus & Rail Zones 2-5 (1 Day) - £12.30 - £12.90

Countywide Bus & Rail Zones 1-3 (Week) - £35.50 - £37.20

Countywide Bus & Rail Zones 1-4 (Week) - £42.90 - £45

Countywide Bus & Rail Zones 1-5 (Week) - £50.40 - £52.90

Countywide Bus & Rail Zones 2-5 (Week) - £35.30 - £37.00

Countywide Bus & Rail Zones 1-3 (Month) - £136.30 - £143

Countywide Bus & Rail Zones 1-4 (Month) - £160.10 - £167.90

Countywide Bus & Rail Zones 1-5 (Month) - £190.10 - £199.40

Countywide Bus & Rail Zones 2-5 (Month) - £132.50 - £139

Countywide Bus & Rail Zones 1-3 (Annual) - £1,400.10 - £1,468.70

Countywide Bus & Rail Zones 1-4 (Annual) - £1,644.80 - £1,725.40

Countywide Bus & Rail Zones 1-5 (Annual) - £1,974.70 - £2,071.50

Countywide Bus & Rail Zones 2-5 (Annual) - £1,379.20 - £1,446.80

U26 Countywide Bus & Rail Zones 1-5 (Week) - 28.20 - £29.60

U26 Countywide Bus & Rail Zones 1-5 (Month) - £104.50 - £109.60

DaySaver Adult Train Only (Off-Peak Day) - £9.10 - £9.50

DaySaver Concessionary Off-Peak Train Only (Off-Peak Day) - £4.55 - £4.80

DaySaver Adult Bus & Rail (Off-Peak Day) - £10.10 - £10.60

DaySaver Family Bus & Rail (Off-Peak Day) - £15 - £15.70

Group DaySaver Bus & Rail (Off-Peak Day) - £26.60 - £27.90

DaySaver Bus (1 Day) - £4.50 - £5

DaySaver Bus (3 Days) - £13.50 - £14.60

DaySaver Bus (5 Days) - £22.50 - £23.80

DaySaver Bus (10 Days) - £45 - £45

Countywide Bus (Week) - £22.10 - £24

Countywide Bus (Month) - £85.90 - £93

Countywide Bus (Annual) - £944.90 - £930

19-25 MCard Bus Only (Week) - £18 - £19.20

19-25 MCard Bus Only (Month) - £67 - £74.40

U19 MyDay (1 Day) - £2.50 - £2.80

U19 MyDay (3 Days) - £7.20 - £8.10

U19 MyDay (5 Days) - £11.75 - £13.30

U19 MyDay (10 Days) - £22.50 - £25.20

U19 MyWeek (Week) - £9 - £10

U19 MyMonth (Month) - £35 - £39

U19 MyTerm 1 (Sept 1 - Dec 31) - £126 - £148.20

U19 MyTerm 2 (Jan 1 - March 31) - £99.75 - £113.50

U19 MyTerm 3 (Apr 1 - July 31) - £99.75 - £113.50

U19 MyAcademic Year (01/09 - 31/07) - £300 - £370