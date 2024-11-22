Leeds buses: Single fare cap could rise to £2.50 in West Yorkshire next year as part of new proposals

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The single bus fare cap in West Yorkshire could rise next March, under frash plans unveiled by Mayor Tracy Brabin.

Proposals to ensure bus passengers in West Yorkshire will continue to pay some of the lowest fares in the country were set out today, ahead of a meeting of regional leaders next month.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin has proposed a £2.50 price cap for single bus fares in the region, and a £6 cap for a DaySaver ticket for any bus, anywhere, and any number of journeys per day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mayor Tracy Brabin has proposed a £2.50 price cap for single bus fares in the region.Mayor Tracy Brabin has proposed a £2.50 price cap for single bus fares in the region.
Mayor Tracy Brabin has proposed a £2.50 price cap for single bus fares in the region. | James Hardisty

This is part of West Yorkshire’s ongoing Mayor’s Fares scheme, introduced in September 2022, to tackle the cost of living crisis by keeping the cost of travel as affordable as possible.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “This is devolution in action – taking decisions at a regional level to benefit the people of West Yorkshire.

“More affordable and simpler fares are the only way to get more people using public transport, reducing congestion, improving air quality and tackling the climate emergency.

“Improving our bus network and bringing it back under public control is central to our plan to build a greener, better-connected region that works for all.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposals will be presented at a meeting of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority on Thursday, December 12.

Earlier this week the Mayor announced the current £2 fare for a single ticket will be extended until March 30 2025, after the government announced the region would receive a £36 million allocation to improve bus services.

The intention is the £2.50 and £6 fares will be introduced until December 30 2025.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This follows the Chancellor’s recent Autumn Budget which confirmed that single fares elsewhere in the country would be capped at £3 from January 2025, as part of the national bus fare cap scheme.

A decision was made in March 2024 by Mayor Brabin to bring buses back under public control, which will give the Combined Authority more control over routes, frequencies, fares and overall standards for buses in the region.

Related topics:LeedsWest YorkshireBusesTracy Brabin

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice