The single bus fare cap in West Yorkshire could rise next March, under frash plans unveiled by Mayor Tracy Brabin.

Proposals to ensure bus passengers in West Yorkshire will continue to pay some of the lowest fares in the country were set out today, ahead of a meeting of regional leaders next month.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin has proposed a £2.50 price cap for single bus fares in the region, and a £6 cap for a DaySaver ticket for any bus, anywhere, and any number of journeys per day.

Mayor Tracy Brabin has proposed a £2.50 price cap for single bus fares in the region. | James Hardisty

This is part of West Yorkshire’s ongoing Mayor’s Fares scheme, introduced in September 2022, to tackle the cost of living crisis by keeping the cost of travel as affordable as possible.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “This is devolution in action – taking decisions at a regional level to benefit the people of West Yorkshire.

“More affordable and simpler fares are the only way to get more people using public transport, reducing congestion, improving air quality and tackling the climate emergency.

“Improving our bus network and bringing it back under public control is central to our plan to build a greener, better-connected region that works for all.”

The proposals will be presented at a meeting of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority on Thursday, December 12.

Earlier this week the Mayor announced the current £2 fare for a single ticket will be extended until March 30 2025, after the government announced the region would receive a £36 million allocation to improve bus services.

The intention is the £2.50 and £6 fares will be introduced until December 30 2025.

This follows the Chancellor’s recent Autumn Budget which confirmed that single fares elsewhere in the country would be capped at £3 from January 2025, as part of the national bus fare cap scheme.

A decision was made in March 2024 by Mayor Brabin to bring buses back under public control, which will give the Combined Authority more control over routes, frequencies, fares and overall standards for buses in the region.