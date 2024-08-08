Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A frequent flyer at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has criticised bosses over the “dirty” state of the terminal, as recent pictures show rubbish, bottles and signs strewn across the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Taylor, who frequently travels in and out of LBA, shared images and experiences from his regular travelling out of Yorkshire’s premier airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes just days after the airport was this week named as one of 11 in the country rated “very good” for accessibility by an annual report by the Civil Aviation Authority.

A frequent flyer has criticised the “dirty” terminal. | Submit/NW

However, Mr Taylor shared a series of recent images showing rubbish strewn on the floor, ‘caution: wet floor’ warning signs dangling from chairs and bottles and glasses left on surfaces across the terminal.

He said: “I am a frequent flyer and sadly have to use Leeds Bradford Airport. It's an absolute disgrace of a dirty airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reflection for visitors is just eye opening. The staff are so rude and they rarely clean.”

Pictures taken on August 2, seen by the YEP, showed escalators out of action, areas blocked off and rubbish strewn across the floor at the airport.

Leeds Bradford Airport is currently working on a £100m expansion, which will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An LBA spokesperson said: “We thank all passengers for feedback and use this to continuously improve the airport. LBA is dedicated to delivering the best customer experience possible.

“This commitment to passenger experience has been seen in the implementation of latest generation C3 scanners at the airport and the longer term LBA:REGEN development, a £100m private investment to regenerate the existing terminal.”

Pictures shared with the YEP, showed escalators out of action, areas blocked off and rubbish strewn across the floor. | Submit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, LBA is the largest airport in Yorkshire.

Earlier this year, the airport introduced its new Leidos scanners, enabling passengers to travel through security without the need to remove items from their cabin baggage.

While 2023 saw the official opening of a new and improved check-in Hall A, which saw the installation of 14 self-service kiosks and hybrid self-service automated bag drops, as well as four self-service check-in e-gates.