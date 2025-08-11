Leeds Bradford Airport issue statement after terminal building evacuated and flights delayed
Thousands of holidaymakers were disrupted this afternoon (Monday, August 11) after a fire alarm forced the evacuation of Leeds Bradford Airport.
Footage online showed crowds of people standing outside the front of the airport’s entrance, among buses and other vehicles.
An airport spokesperson said: “We had an evacuation of the terminal earlier today due to a fire alarm sounding. It was a false alarm.”
There were long queues getting customers back into the building and through security but this was carried out in flight order priority to ensure minimal disruption. Functionality has returned to normal.
Leeds Bradford Airport recently celebrated the opening of its new terminal building featuring enhanced seating capacity, plus multiple new food and drink options and two premium lounges.