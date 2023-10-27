Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Bradford Airport evacuated after fire alarm goes off as passengers forced to wait outside

Passengers were evacuated from Leeds Bradford Airport after an alarm went off.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:22 BST
The airport was evacuated this morning (Friday) and passengers, staff and students from the nearby Aviation Academy were gathered at the front of the building.

Liam Wilson said that people were “worried but relaxed” and that they were allowed back in the terminal after between 20 and 30 minutes. He shared footage of people gathered outside the airport that can be viewed above.

A spokesperson for LBA, said: “We can confirm that we had a terminal fire alarm this morning.

Leeds Bradford Airport was evacuated on Friday morning.Leeds Bradford Airport was evacuated on Friday morning.
Leeds Bradford Airport was evacuated on Friday morning.

"There was no fire, and all passengers were back in the terminal within 30 minutes, with no impact to our operations.”

The incident comes one week after a plane skidded off the runway while landing at Leeds Bradford Airport.

The airport was closed until midday on Saturday (October 21) and an investigation has been launched by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

