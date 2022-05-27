'Absolute carnage' Fire alarm forces evacuation of Leeds Bradford Airport

A fire alarm meant the airport was evacuated shortly before 6am today with passengers were already waiting in queues to get through security and check-in for their morning flights.

Pasengers were allowed back in to the airport around 30 minutes later, though people at the site have said that those who had already got through to the waiting area are now having to go through security checks again, leading to more queueing.

Passengers took to social media to voice their confusion amid the chaos.

Julian McFarlane (@TheMrMcFarlane) wrote: "Absolute carnage at #LBA as an evacuation leads to security doors being opened and airside passengers mixing with unchecked. On top of the already long check-in, every single person had to start again... including staff #LeedsBradfordAirport"

A spokesperson for LBA said: “LBA was evacuated early this morning due to an unplanned fire alarm. We are investigating the cause of the alarm. LBA staff returned the terminal to normal operations rapidly after the incident.”