Holidaymakers will soon be able to travel to a new destination direct from Leeds.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have added more flights to sunny Spain to their network from Leeds Bradford Airport.

From Wednesday, June 26, holidaymakers will be able to book flights to Jerez Airport, with access to the Costa de la Luz region.

Costa de la Luz's beaches will soon be just a short flight away from Leeds Bradford Airport. | Jet2.com

As part of the Leeds-based tour operator’s Summer 25 programme, resorts Cadiz, Novo Sancti Petri, Conil de la Frontera, Costa Ballena, El Puerto de Santa Maria and Zahara de los Atunes will all be accessible from Jerez Airport, just a few hours from Leeds.

Those travelling to the Andalusian coast with Jet2holidays will be able to choose from a wide range of three to five-star hotels across the six resorts.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be giving customers and independent travel agents the chance to discover an authentic slice of Spain thanks to the launch of Costa de la Luz as a brand-new destination for Summer 25 from Leeds Bradford Airport.

“As a result of this launch, customers can reach this stunning region and Spain’s best beaches from Jerez Airport, which becomes our newest Spanish Airport, as well as from Faro Airport too. We are incredibly excited about this new destination, and we are confident that it will prove extremely popular with our customers.

“This latest expansion comes on the back of strong demand from customers and independent travel agents looking to book with us time and time again on our award-winning flights and holidays out of Leeds Bradford Airport.

“Thanks to the launch of this brand-new destination, we look forward to welcoming even more holidaymakers onboard and showcasing all the reasons why we continue to delight customers.”

Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director for Leeds Bradford Airport, added: “We have a record-breaking number of destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport this year and it’s fantastic to add to this success with Jet2 flying to Jerez in 2025.

“Customers from Yorkshire and beyond can expect warm summer breaks across Costa de la Luz, taking in authentic Spanish gastronomy and culture. We’re sure passengers from across the region will welcome this exciting new destination to LBA.”

Where is Costa de la Luz?

Costa de la Luz, also known as the “Coast of Light”, is a spot on the south-western coast of Spain, ideal for holidaymakers hoping for lots of sun.

Located on the Atlantic, close to the border with Portugal, this corner of Spain has huge stretches of sandy beaches, authentic culture, and rich Andalusian history.