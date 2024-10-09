Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New transatlantic flights from the UK to Nashville have been launched.

Aer Lingus launched a new route to Nashville, Tennessee via Dublin yesterday (Monday, October 7).

Customers will be able to pre-clear all US immigration and customs formalities prior to leaving the Irish capital. Here’s everything you need to know...

Where can you fly from?

The new route to Nashville, Tennessee via Dublin, will connect passengers from Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Heathrow, Manchester, and Southampton airports.

Customers flying from the UK will connect seamlessly to Aer Lingus’ new transatlantic route, which operates directly between Dublin and Nashville four times per week on Aer Lingus’ new state-of-the-art Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

What has Nashville got to offer?

Nashville is home to some of the most celebrated music venues and institutions in the world. Visitors can explore legendary sites like the Grand Ole Opry, which has been hosting performances since 1925, or take a stroll down Music Row, where the city’s heart beats in the form of recording studios and publishing houses.

Beyond its musical heritage, Nashville is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US, with a metro population of 2.4 million people.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for connecting Aer Lingus' UK flights to Nashville went on sale yesterday (Monday). Flights start from £599 return including taxes and charges.

As well as offering new connections between the UK, Ireland and Nashville, Aer Lingus also offers seamless connections from Nashville through Dublin to 22 destinations across Europe, including London, Edinburgh, Rome, Amsterdam, Paris, Manchester and Berlin.

Can you clear US customs in Dublin?

Customers flying with Aer Lingus to Nashville or any other North American destination via connection through Dublin can avail of Dublin Airport’s US Pre-Clearance facility.

The service allows customers to pre-clear all US immigration and customs formalities, meaning you’re effectively on US soil once you're cleared.