Seeing over 1.5 million seats on sale this Summer, the carrier continues to rapidly increase its frequencies and services across the Aer Lingus Regional route network.

As well as increasing its current flight load between Jersey and Belfast and Dublin, the provider will also be operating additional flights out of Leeds Bradford Airport.

Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said: “As we enter into a busy Winter season, we are thrilled to be announcing our Summer 2023 schedule, which will see the extension of a number of our Winter routes.

The carrier continues to rapidly increase its frequencies and services across the Aer Lingus Regional route network.

"We anticipate these new routes to be popular amongst those travelling for both business and leisure purposes, and we look forward to providing that increased connectivity to and from Belfast.”

The airline operates Aer Lingus Regional flights from Dublin and Belfast City Airport and is now flying 23 routes and counting. Appreciating that many of its customers like to plan early to take advantage of the best possible prices, seats are on sale now at aerlingus.com and are currently available for travel through the entire summer.

It comes after UK airline Ryanair announced plans to invest $300 million in aid of the construction of three new planes based at Leeds Bradford Airport while adding 15 new routes to their summer schedule.