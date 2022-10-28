Aer Lingus to increase seasonal flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to Belfast and Dublin
Emerald Airlines, the exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional services, has released its Summer 2023 schedule, with a total of 23 routes, including 13 from Dublin and 10 from Belfast.
Seeing over 1.5 million seats on sale this Summer, the carrier continues to rapidly increase its frequencies and services across the Aer Lingus Regional route network.
As well as increasing its current flight load between Jersey and Belfast and Dublin, the provider will also be operating additional flights out of Leeds Bradford Airport.
Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said: “As we enter into a busy Winter season, we are thrilled to be announcing our Summer 2023 schedule, which will see the extension of a number of our Winter routes.
"We anticipate these new routes to be popular amongst those travelling for both business and leisure purposes, and we look forward to providing that increased connectivity to and from Belfast.”
The airline operates Aer Lingus Regional flights from Dublin and Belfast City Airport and is now flying 23 routes and counting. Appreciating that many of its customers like to plan early to take advantage of the best possible prices, seats are on sale now at aerlingus.com and are currently available for travel through the entire summer.
It comes after UK airline Ryanair announced plans to invest $300 million in aid of the construction of three new planes based at Leeds Bradford Airport while adding 15 new routes to their summer schedule.
From next week Wizz Air and TUI will also be transferring flights to Leeds Bradford – this comes after the permanent closure of nearby Doncaster Sheffield.