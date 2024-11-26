The introduction of parking charges at five beauty spots is set to cost the council £1.9m as ticket machines and resurfacing works are needed.

The investment is needed to allow for charges at Otley Chevin, Golden Acre Park in Bramhope, Middleton and Roundhay parks, and Temple Newsam.

Leeds City Council said the cash would be spent on improvements including new bay markings, cycle stands and signage.

A council report said: “The aim of this investment is to make the sites more welcoming, accessible, safer and easier to navigate and park in.”

The scheme would provide easier access for blue badge holders, who won’t be charged, and increase the number of spaces at 25 car parks at the five sites.

The report said: “There will be investment in pedestrian access and cycle parking, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure will be considered and implemented where viable.

“The new ticket machines will be solar powered.”

More than 14,000 people took part in a public consultation on the proposals. Some 671 lodged formal objections when the council published an Off-Street Parking Order, which authorises the charges.

The fees are £1 for up to two hours, £2.50 for half a day, and £4 for a full day.

The council said ticket machines would be installed from December, ahead of the charges being introduced early next year.

The capital cost of the improvements would be funding through borrowing, repaid over 30 years.