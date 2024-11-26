Leeds Council to spend £1.9m installing ticket machines to enforce new parking charges at beauty spots

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The introduction of parking charges at five beauty spots is set to cost the council £1.9m as ticket machines and resurfacing works are needed.

The investment is needed to allow for charges at Otley Chevin, Golden Acre Park in Bramhope, Middleton and Roundhay parks, and Temple Newsam.

Leeds City Council said the cash would be spent on improvements including new bay markings, cycle stands and signage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council report said: “The aim of this investment is to make the sites more welcoming, accessible, safer and easier to navigate and park in.”

Sunny day in Roundhay Park, Leeds. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)Sunny day in Roundhay Park, Leeds. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)
Sunny day in Roundhay Park, Leeds. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The scheme would provide easier access for blue badge holders, who won’t be charged, and increase the number of spaces at 25 car parks at the five sites.

The report said: “There will be investment in pedestrian access and cycle parking, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure will be considered and implemented where viable.

“The new ticket machines will be solar powered.”

The parking charges are being introduced to help the council plug a multi-million pound budget gap.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than 14,000 people took part in a public consultation on the proposals. Some 671 lodged formal objections when the council published an Off-Street Parking Order, which authorises the charges.

The fees are £1 for up to two hours, £2.50 for half a day, and £4 for a full day.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

The council said ticket machines would be installed from December, ahead of the charges being introduced early next year.

The capital cost of the improvements would be funding through borrowing, repaid over 30 years.

Related topics:LeedsLeeds City CouncilBudgetCar parksProposals

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice