Locals have shared their thoughts on new parking charges set to be introduced at major parks in Leeds.

The charges will be introduced at a number of sites in Leeds including Otley Chevin Forest Park, Golden Acre Park and Temple Newsam.

There will also be charges at Roundhay Park and Middleton Park bike hub. It was signed off by Leeds City Council in July after a consultation, which began in October last year.

Proposed car parking charges include £1 for up to two hours, £2.50 for a half day and £4 for a full day. Blue badge holders will be able to park for free.

Visitors of Roundhay Park, one of the biggest city parks in Europe, shared their thoughts about the new charges.

Car parking charges are set to be introduced at Roundhay Park.

Speaking to Local TV, Geoff said the charges are a “total disgrace” and cannot be justified.

He added: “This amenity is meant for people of Leeds and the area to enjoy. And you've just told me that the machines that do go up won't have facilities for cash, which means things like cards or apps - and that's just not practical.

“We all know the council is short on money but there's no justification for such blanket changes for what are just amenities.”

Meanwhile, Suzanne said: “[It’s] a bit of a shame, I think everyone's feeling the pinch at the moment but I think you can understand why the council needs to do it.

“I think as long as local residents see the benefits in service provision then I think it's justifiable, I suppose.”

Roundhay Park is one of the city’s gems. With more than 700 acres of rolling parkland with lakes, woodlands and gardens, it is a top attraction in Leeds.

