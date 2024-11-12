Nearly 700 object to Leeds Council plans for parking charges at Roundhay, Temple Newsam and Golden Acre
Leeds City Council received 671 formal objections to the new fees at Golden Acre, Middleton and Roundhay parks, along with Temple Newsam and Otley Chevin.
A council report said the authority would over-rule the objectors and impose charges, which will help plug a multi-million pound budget gap.
It said: “Without a sustainable funding stream, the city’s parks and green spaces will deteriorate and create health and safety risks.”
People were invited to respond when the council published an Off-Street Parking Order, which authorises the new charges.
Some objectors said a cashless payment system at the parks would unfairly affect people without mobile phones.
The report said season tickets could be bought with cash at some libraries and community hubs.
It said: “As well as payment using a mobile phone app there will also be the option to pay using a contactless bank card via the parking machines.”
Concerns were raised over the impact on people’s health if they could not afford to visit the parks.
The report said the charges would encourage healthier ways of travelling.
It said: “The reduction in car use that could result as an outcome of this proposal would also contribute to cleaner, healthier air in the city. ”
The new charges are £1 for up to two hours, £2.50 for half a day and £4 for a full day. Parking will be free for blue badge holders.
Some objectors raised fears that motorists would park on streets near the parks to avoid paying.
The report said the council’s highways team had carried out surveys of on-street parking.
It said: “These assessments will be repeated three months after the introduction of charges to identify any impact.”
The report said the council would write to the objectors informing them of the decision to proceed
