Locals have spoken out about new parking charges set to be introduced at major parks in Leeds.

The charges will be introduced at a number of sites in Leeds including Otley Chevin Forest Park, Roundhay Park and Temple Newsam.

There will also be charges at Golden Acre Park and Middleton Park bike hub. It was signed off by Leeds City Council in July after a consultation, which began in October last year.

Proposed car parking charges include £1 for up to two hours, £2.50 for a half day and £4 for a full day. Blue badge holders will be able to park for free.

Golden Acre Park is among the beauty spots where parking charges will be introduced. | Simon Hulme

Visitors of Golden Acre Park, in the suburb of Bramhope, shared their thoughts about the new charges.

While one person said it was “scandalous,” another visitor said the new charges were justifiable and wouldn’t make much of a difference to regular visitors.

One person said: “I think generally a bad idea because I think it will stop some people from coming.

“Most people would be able to [...] but of course we want families to come with children and of course there’s a cost of living crisis and anything that adds to that is not good. I suppose what I’m saying is generally no, I’m not in favour.”

Another person said: “I think it’s fair enough that people are charged for parking. £1 for an hour doesn’t sound too much to me.

“People who can afford to have a car and come up here anyway, it’s probably not going to make a big difference. I think if it helps the upkeep of the park or other social services, that’s fine.”

Golden Acre Park is hugely popular with families and is home to an abundance of wildlife, with 179 acres of woodlands and gardens, as well as a lake.

Watch the video to find out more about what people think about the car parking charges.