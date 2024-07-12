Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Council has issued an update following the collapse of a city centre building in April.

Sections of Kirkgate and Harper Street in Leeds city centre have been closed off since a dilapidated building collapsed last month (April 12).

There was a huge emergency services response in the aftermath of the incident as road closures were put in place by police and search teams were spotted inspecting the damage.

Now, the closures which were initially due to be lifted from Sunday, May 5, are set to be extended further as work has been paused.

Closures are set to be extended further as work has been paused. | James Hardisty

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The council is in active discussions with the owner of the collapsed property to try to ensure that stabilisation and other work at the site - which initially began in April but is currently paused - is completed as soon as possible.

“Once this work has been carried out, it is hoped that the traffic restrictions on Kirkgate can be lifted and the road reopened.”

While no one was injured in the incident, the sudden nature of the collapse has sparked concern and criticism about the neglect of heritage buildings.

City Council confirmed that it is determined to continue driving forward the transformation of Kirkgate.

An authority spokesperson added: “The council has for some time been keen to see the building restored and brought back into use, with nearby properties having already been given a new lease of life thanks to grant support provided through the Lower Kirkgate Townscape Heritage Initiative.

“We are continuing to consider all options with a view to facilitating a long-term restoration and regeneration solution for both the collapsed building - which had been in a state of disrepair for a number of years - and other properties on Kirkgate that belong to the same owner.”

Over a dozen bus services will continue to face diversion from the route, while bus stops Cultural G 10908 and Cultural H 32252 remain suspended.