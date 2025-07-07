Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: Full M62, M1 and A1M diversions including Rothwell and Wakefield
A number of motorway diversions are set to be put in place across Leeds and Yorkshire this week.
Diversions in recent weeks have included a temporary speed reduction on A1(M) and a closure of the M1-M62 Lofthouse Interchange slip road.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic across the region this week...
A1(M)-Both directions
- Monday, July 7 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M northbound and southbound closed between junction 45 and junction 48 and lane closures with a temporary 50 mph speed limit for carriageway resurfacing. Diversion on local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, July 7 - onwards
- 8pm - 5am
- M1 southbound Jct 33 to Jct 32. Slip road closure and lane closures for technology works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, July 7 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 45 to Jct 44. Carriageway closure diversion on National highways and local authority network maintenance works.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, July 7 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, July 7 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 westbound Jct 26 to Jct 25. Slip road closure and lane closures for electrical works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, July 7 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 32 to Jct 33. Slip road and lane closure for structure - maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
