The M1 and M621 in Leeds will be hit by a host of diversions this week.

Motorists travelling on the M621 in Leeds will continue to be diverted due to survey works between 8pm and 6am. Carriageway closures will be in place in both directions between junction two (Elland Road) and junction seven (Stourton Interchange).

Meanwhile diversions will remain in place as a result of ongoing works to the M1 near Rothwell and Austhorpe.

Long-standing works such as the M621 through Leeds and on the M1 near Rothwell will remain in place. | NW/Getty

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect Leeds this week...

M1-Northbound

Monday, August 18 - onwards

9pm - 5am

M1 northbound Jct 40 to Jct 41. Slip road and lane closure for drainage. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M1-Northbound

Monday, August 18 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.

M1-Southbound

Monday, August 18 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M1 southbound Jct 42. Carriageway closure for structures works. Diversion on National Highways network.

M1-Southbound

Monday, August 18 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M1 southbound Jct 46. Carriageway closure in between the exit and entry slip roads. Diversion on National Highways maintenance work.

M621-Both directions

Monday, August 18 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 2 to Jct 7. Carriageway closures for survey works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways.

M621-Clockwise

Monday, August 18 - onwards

8pm - 6am

M1 southbound Jct 44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway closure with lane closures for structure maintenance works.