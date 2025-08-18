Leeds motorway closures: Full diversions on M1 and M621 including Rothwell and Austhorpe
The M1 and M621 in Leeds will be hit by a host of diversions this week.
Motorists travelling on the M621 in Leeds will continue to be diverted due to survey works between 8pm and 6am. Carriageway closures will be in place in both directions between junction two (Elland Road) and junction seven (Stourton Interchange).
Meanwhile diversions will remain in place as a result of ongoing works to the M1 near Rothwell and Austhorpe.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect Leeds this week...
M1-Northbound
- Monday, August 18 - onwards
- 9pm - 5am
- M1 northbound Jct 40 to Jct 41. Slip road and lane closure for drainage. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, August 18 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, August 18 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 42. Carriageway closure for structures works. Diversion on National Highways network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, August 18 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 46. Carriageway closure in between the exit and entry slip roads. Diversion on National Highways maintenance work.
M621-Both directions
- Monday, August 18 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 2 to Jct 7. Carriageway closures for survey works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways.
M621-Clockwise
- Monday, August 18 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway closure with lane closures for structure maintenance works.