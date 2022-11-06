The station was among almost 1,000 ticket offices said to be at risk of closure earlier this year after the Government changed its guidance to rail operators around the opening hours of ticket offices. According to the RMT union, this change could pave the way for closures, thousands of job losses and a lesser service for rail users.

Locals have expressed their concern that the closure could leave the station simply inaccessible to many of the most vulnerable within the community as campaigners from Disabled People Against Cuts joined Unite and RMT in protesting against the closure.

They say any closure will create serious problems for disabled people, older people and visitors to the UK whose first language is not English as it would leave passengers having to order tickets online or use ticket machines that are difficult to use and frequently break down.

The station was among almost 1,000 ticket offices said to be at risk of closure earlier this year. Picture: Steve Riding

Coun Jess Lennox, who joined her constituents at the protest, told the YEP: “We’ve been speaking to people who said that if there is no ticket staff then their mum won’t use the trains anymore which means she won’t go into Leeds to meet her friends once a month.

"We’ve had issues recently with anti-social behaviour and criminal damage on the tracks so it is a safety issue as well. If we don’t have staff at the station to keep an eye on things then the responsiveness if something happens on the tracks will drop off significantly which just heightens the danger."

The protest was the idea of Unite Community member and local resident Margaret Batty who met up with her friend Jan Egan on a visit to an RMT picket line at Leeds Station. As regular users Cross Gates station, they were alarmed to hear from strikers about the conditions that rail operators want to impose and the potential impact.

Margaret said: “We object to the proposed closure as it would cut out so much of the accessibility for those with disabilities or the elderly who might struggle to use a machine. Ticket office staff have so much advice and are able to advise on the cost of journeys and how to get the best fares.

The protest was the idea of Unite Community member and local resident Margaret Batty. Picture: Steve Riding

"Removing the ticket office would just make the station inaccessible to so many people. If you need assistance on the train then there is an app but that doesn’t always work so having that human connection who can help ensure the help is there to get you on and off the train is crucial."

Speaking at the time of the initial closure reports, a Department for Transport spokesperson said the Government had committed £16bn of funding for passenger services since the start of the pandemic but the rail industry needed to be taken off “taxpayer life support”.

Sandra Wyman, a regional admin for Disabled People Against Cuts, is worried the move could leave disabled people isolated after seeing the local bus route cancelled too.

