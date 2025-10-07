Over 700 electric vehicle charging points are set to be installed across West Yorkshire as part of a government-funded pilot scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blink Charging has been selected to deliver the first phase of West Yorkshire’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) programme, with 716 new chargers set to be installed.

The £1.4million pilot, using government funding to focus on areas without off-street parking, is part of plans by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the five district councils to create a comprehensive network of public electric vehicle charge points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will see Blink work closely with each district council and their communities to ensure chargers are installed in the right places, with a combination of on-street locations and off-street areas such as car parks.

Blink Charging has been selected to deliver the first phase of West Yorkshire’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure programme. | Submit

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “It’s fantastic to have Blink on board as we make it easier for people to switch to electric vehicles. These new charge points closer to home will bring huge benefits to people without off-street parking and contribute to improving air quality in our communities.

“Investing in electric vehicle chargers that are safe, reliable and easy to use will help us build a greener, better-connected West Yorkshire that works for all.”

Sites will be chosen using a data-driven approach, taking into account the views of residents and the operator’s expertise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of Standard (3.7kW to under 8kW), Fast (8kW to 49kW), and Rapid (50kW to 149kW) charge points will be delivered to meet the needs of communities.

The Combined Authority has been awarded a further £14.3m of capital funding from the government for the second and third phases of West Yorkshire’s LEVI programme, with suppliers expected to be appointed in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

“It’s an honour to be working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority on this significant and impactful project,” said Alex Calnan, Managing Director of Europe for Blink. “This LEVI funding win also marks the latest in a series of key milestones in Blink’s UK expansion, reinforcing our commitment to supporting local authorities in their net-zero ambitions.

“As more drivers transition to electric vehicles, it’s essential that we continue to provide accessible and high-quality charging infrastructure. We look forward to working closely with each of the five West Yorkshire councils to make this a reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By helping more people in West Yorkshire switch to an electric vehicle, the LEVI funding will contribute to the Combined Authority’s ambition of a net zero carbon region by 2038 at the latest.

Earlier this year, Leeds City Council completed work to improve the electric charging infrastructure at Woodhouse Lane car park.