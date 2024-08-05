West Yorkshire: Public to have their say on £17m plans to improve EV charging infrastructure in Leeds
The West Yorkshire Combined Authority is working to bring more electric vehicle charge points to the region through its £17 million Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) programme.
People are being urged to have their say on where these should go - to ensure the right charge points are installed in the right places, particularly in neighbourhoods where driveway charging isn’t an option.
It comes as part of plans to make it easier for people in West Yorkshire to make the switch to using electric vehicles to help reduce pollution.
Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “We need to improve access to electric vehicles in order to hit our goal of becoming net zero carbon by 2038.
“I'm urging people to have their say so that we can create a greener, better-connected region that works for everyone.”
The consultation runs until Thursday, September 12, with people able to feedback at various drop-in sessions, webinars, online.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
It brings together both the LEVI programme and the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy for West Yorkshire – two Combined Authority projects aimed at improving the charging network for the region.
WYCA wants to ensure that charge points are easy to use, accessible for everyone, reliable and well-maintained.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.