Residents are set to have their say on plans to improve electric vehicle infrastructure across Leeds and West Yorkshire.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority is working to bring more electric vehicle charge points to the region through its £17 million Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) programme.

People are being urged to have their say on where these should go - to ensure the right charge points are installed in the right places, particularly in neighbourhoods where driveway charging isn’t an option.

WYCA is working to bring more electric vehicle charge points to the region. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

It comes as part of plans to make it easier for people in West Yorkshire to make the switch to using electric vehicles to help reduce pollution.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “We need to improve access to electric vehicles in order to hit our goal of becoming net zero carbon by 2038.

“I'm urging people to have their say so that we can create a greener, better-connected region that works for everyone.”

The consultation runs until Thursday, September 12, with people able to feedback at various drop-in sessions, webinars, online.

It brings together both the LEVI programme and the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy for West Yorkshire – two Combined Authority projects aimed at improving the charging network for the region.

WYCA wants to ensure that charge points are easy to use, accessible for everyone, reliable and well-maintained.