Construction has officially begun on a new roadside development in West Yorkshire.

Workers have started on Bridge Street in Castleford, where Leeds-based property developers are building an electric vehicle charging hub along with a coffee shop.

Planning consent for the site was granted by Wakefield Council in late 2024, and once finished, the development will feature ten electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and a drive-thru Costa Coffee shop constructed by Ellenby Construction.

The development is expected to be completed later this year. | Handout

Richard Tovey, director at Eshton Group, said: “As we continue to build our portfolio of roadside sites, we are pleased to be able to bring forward this new development in Castleford.

"Not only will the new site bolster local EV charging infrastructure, but it will also serve commuters due to its prime proximity to key road networks.

“Having already secured EV Networks and Costa Coffee to the site, we are confident that this new roadside development will be a welcome addition to the local area.”

The development is expected to be completed by October this year.