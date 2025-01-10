Plans to turn car park into new electric vehicle charging site near Leeds United's Elland Road stadium
Twenty-two Electric Vehicle (EV) parking spaces would be created in Holbeck if planning permission is granted.
Leeds City Council is considering an application to redevelop an overspill car park at Fairway Court on Elland Road.
E.ON Drive Infrastructure is seeking consent for the project, which it said would help with government plans to make all new cars and vans 100 per cent zero carbon.
A planning report said: “EV car charging in this location is a sustainable use of a site which is currently underused.
“It will support sustainable travel and reduce combustion engine air pollution in the Leeds area.”
The report said the scheme would provide EV charging for Fairway Court residents and people visiting Elland Road stadium.
Some 13 standard parking spaces would be delivered, along with the 22 EV bays.
An electrical substation would also be installed at the site.
The report said: “The site is currently used as an overflow car park for the Fairway Court Apartment Building.
“These spaces are underused, as the Fairway Court residents use the parking located to the west of the apartment building.”
