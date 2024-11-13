Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Water is carrying out emergency repairs to fix a burst water main in Leeds city centre.

The water supply company has issued a warning to drivers as it carries out repairs to a burst 9-inch water main on Water Lane, Leeds.

Located near the junction with David Street and Globe Road, repairs are already underway with four-way traffic lights in place.

Repairs are being carried out on Water Lane, Leeds near the junction with David Street and Globe Road. | Google

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are on site to complete a repair on a burst water main on Water Lane as quickly as possible. While this is being carried out, four-way traffic lights will be in place to keep our teams, road users and pedestrians safe.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and will remove the traffic lights as soon as the repair has been completed and the road reinstated.”

All water supplies have been maintained in the area but some customers may be experiencing low pressure.

It comes just two weeks after a sinkhole caused widespread disruption along the key route.