A key road in Leeds city centre will be closed for around 12 weeks as emergency sewage works are carried out.

Kirkgate will be closed from today (Sunday) near to the entrance to the pedestrianised area to allow Yorkshire Water to carry out urgent repairs after a “significant blockage of 25m of concrete” was found in the network.

The closure will be in place next to the junction with Central Road.

Kirkgate will be closed near to the junction with Central Road | Google

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “The works required to resolve the issue in the sewer are complex and extensive – in order to reduce the direct impact on businesses, we will not be excavating the entire length of the sewer that is impacted and will instead be excavating an access area only. From here, we will be completing work beneath the roads surface that goes beyond the access point.

“We understand that the work will be disruptive, but this closure is necessary to enable us to complete the work safely and has been designed so that we can minimise impact on businesses.

“We would like to apologise and thank everyone in the area for their patience in advance – we'll be working as quickly as we can.”

Access to Central Road will not be impacted and essential and emergency access to properties will be maintained with a diversion via Vicar Lane, The Headrow, and Briggate.