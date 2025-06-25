Three-way lights have been installed as part of emergency repairs to fix a burst water main in Leeds.

Delays are expected as a result of the lights on Meanwood Road (LS7 1NB) by the Education Road junction and Cambridge Road junction.

Yorkshire Water engineers are working to repair a burst on the clean water network.

Delays are expected as a result of the lights on Meanwood Road. | Google/YW

A spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently on site, working as quickly as they can to complete the repair.

“For the safety of our colleagues, road users and those living and working in the area, we have three-way lights in place. We’d like to apologise for the inconvenience and thank everyone for their patience."

Traffic management will be removed as soon as it is safe to do so.