A key route in Leeds is set to face four weeks of travel disruption as part of ongoing gas works.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is to carry out essential work on York Road to replace the ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes.

This work will ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Leeds, keeping homes and businesses safe, warm and connected.

From Wednesday, July 23 there will be a lane closure on York Road, Killingbeck, outside the Asda Superstore. | Google

Chris Reed, Central Business Operations Lead at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Leeds.”

The project, which is expected to last until the end of August, has been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council. Traffic managements measures will be in place throughout so that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently.

From Wednesday, July 23 there will be a lane closure on York Road, outside the Asda Superstore, starting near the junction of Killingbeck Drive. The lane closure will affect traffic travelling east in the direction of Cross Gates. This will be in place for approximately four weeks.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]. Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.