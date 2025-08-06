Plans to revamp a cycle and footpath network in front of a new block of flats are set to move forward in Leeds city centre.

Leeds City Council has greenlit plans to revamp the pedestrian accessibility to the new Whitehall Riverside flats.

Planning permission was granted in February 2023 for Glenbrook to build a new 500-home tower block along the Leeds-Liverpool canal route on Whitehall Road.

Proposals will create a segregated bi-directional cycle lane linking from Riverside Way to the toucan crossing on Whitehall Road, which will aim to improve the safety of cyclists along this route, while the footway will be repositioned to the rear of the cycle lane to maintain a safe route for pedestrians.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Following the granting of planning permission in February 2023 for a new development on Whitehall Road and subsequent discussions, the council will carry out associated highway improvement works, fully-funded by the developer in line with standard procedures.

“The proposals are designed to improve the safety of Leeds residents by enabling safe pedestrian, cycle and vehicular access around the site and also form part of the council’s wider commitment towards its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2030 by improving walking, cycling and bus stop facilities and the use of electric vehicles.”

The planned highway works will contribute to the Best Council Plan by maintaining and improving the safety of Leeds residents and enabling safe pedestrian, cycle and vehicular access in the local community.

Council costs, estimated to be £576,000 to design and construct the works, fees to check the design and inspect the works, will be fully-funded by the developer through a Section 278 Highways agreement.

The proposed works will comprise of:

Narrowing of the Riverside Way junction with Whitehall Road to 6m carriageway, with cycle priority, dropped kerbs and tactile paving, and formation of a right turn lane on Whitehall Road at the junction.

Footway widening along the development frontage and to the west of Riverside Way, with city centre spec paving and construction.

Reinstatement of redundant dropped kerb to full height.

Provision of new verge with trees/landscaping.

Provision of improved pedestrian and cycle crossing and cycle track to the west of the crossing with exit onto carriageway as appropriate.

Provision of a new outbound bus shelter.

Provision of Sheffield stands for short stay cycle parking.

Removal of No Loading/NWAAT TROs as required on Riverside Way.

All associated civils works, including (inter alia) reconstruction, tie-ins, resurfacing, lighting, signing, drainage and lining works etc.

Any associated statutory undertakers’ works resulting from the works.

Any works reasonably required following safety audits of the design and construction of the highway works.