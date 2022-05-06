Plans submitted to build 500 apartments at Whitehall Riverside as part of £280m Leeds city centre scheme

The proposal, a joint venture between and Town Centre Securities, would see 500 build-to-rent apartments across two blocks of 15 and 18 storeys.

The property would then feature commercial space on the ground floor.

Picture: Simon Hulme.

The Sheppard Robson-designed scheme includes residents’ amenities set across the ground and first floor with expansive terrace gardens overlooking the River Aire.

“Whitehall Riverside represents one of the best residential development opportunities in Leeds city centre. We have a strong track record of successfully delivering high quality and sustainable new homes and have worked closely with TCS to bring this site forward to planning stage." said, Danny Roberts, senior development manager at Glenbrook.

"The residential building is a key component of the wider masterplan and will have a transformative impact on this significant stretch of riverside benefitting residents, visitors and the wider community.”

The wider masterplan by Enjoy Design includes detailed proposals for a 118,165 sq ft office building, and a multi-storey car park for CitiPark.

The car park aims to create one the largest EV charging sites in the north of the UK using renewable and sustainable electricity.

A further two buildings are proposed as future phases which include an aparthotel and additional office accommodation.