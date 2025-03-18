The five month closure of a key route in north Leeds has been extended following further delays.

Morris Lane, near Kirkstall Abbey, has been closed since early October to allow for emergency repairs to a burst water main.

Originally due to last around ten weeks, before later being extended to March, Yorkshire Water has now confirmed that the road will not reopen until early May following further delays.

Morris Lane, near Kirkstall Abbey, remains closed to allow for emergency repairs to a burst water main. | Google

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "During our existing work on Morris Lane, we found further damage to pipework, which has unfortunately delayed the reopening of the road whilst we complete the necessary repairs.

"Our teams are working as quickly as is possible so that we can open the road at the earliest opportunity - we are now expecting to do so in early May. We thank road users, and those working and living in the area for their ongoing patience.”

To ensure the safety of both workers and residents, traffic management restrictions will remain in place, including a route closure between Abbey Walk and Hesketh Mount.

Bus services 50 and 50A will continue to divert via Kirkstall Lane, Abbey Road and Abbey Walk in both directions.