17 colourful pictures as beer lovers gather at Kirkstall Abbey for Leeds International Beer Festival 2024

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:52 BST

The 12th annual extravaganza is back at Kirkstall Abbey for a four-day celebration of everything beer.

Hundreds of thirsty enthusiasts gathered at the historic ruins in Leeds on Thursday for the first day of this year’s Leeds International Beer Festival.

The celebrations, which sees dozens of brewers, bottle shops, bars and food stalls at Kirkstall Abbey, kicked off on Thursday, and will continue throughout the weekend.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding brought his camera to capture happy festivalgoers on Thursday evening.

✨ Find out all about the biggest stories Leeds with the Yorkshire Evening Post's breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

The abbey lit up for the festival.

1. Leeds International Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds

The abbey lit up for the festival. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Tora Oetgen and Nikita Miller relaxing with "Chappy" at the Cromarty Brewing Co. from the north of Scotland.

2. Leeds International Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds

Tora Oetgen and Nikita Miller relaxing with "Chappy" at the Cromarty Brewing Co. from the north of Scotland. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Double Diamond has made a return to pubs in Leeds. Brewed under license from Allsopp's by Kirkstall Brewery, it's available in several Leeds pubs including Whitelock's and The Tetley. Pictured is Jens Magnell, sales manager Allsopp's.

3. Leeds International Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds

Double Diamond has made a return to pubs in Leeds. Brewed under license from Allsopp's by Kirkstall Brewery, it's available in several Leeds pubs including Whitelock's and The Tetley. Pictured is Jens Magnell, sales manager Allsopp's. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
One of the many scenic places to drink and eat.

4. Leeds International Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds

One of the many scenic places to drink and eat. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Busman's holiday for the Valhalla Bar in York to sample new beers. Pictured is Lee Jordan, manager, Natasha Patterson, head chef, and Matt Beddingham, owner.

5. Leeds International Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds

Busman's holiday for the Valhalla Bar in York to sample new beers. Pictured is Lee Jordan, manager, Natasha Patterson, head chef, and Matt Beddingham, owner. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The bars are kept busy.

6. Leeds International Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds

The bars are kept busy. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsKirkstall AbbeyBeer
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice