The celebrations, which sees dozens of brewers, bottle shops, bars and food stalls at Kirkstall Abbey, kicked off on Thursday, and will continue throughout the weekend.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding brought his camera to capture happy festivalgoers on Thursday evening.
The abbey lit up for the festival. | Steve Riding
Tora Oetgen and Nikita Miller relaxing with "Chappy" at the Cromarty Brewing Co. from the north of Scotland. | Steve Riding
Double Diamond has made a return to pubs in Leeds. Brewed under license from Allsopp's by Kirkstall Brewery, it's available in several Leeds pubs including Whitelock's and The Tetley. Pictured is Jens Magnell, sales manager Allsopp's. | Steve Riding
One of the many scenic places to drink and eat. | Steve Riding
Busman's holiday for the Valhalla Bar in York to sample new beers. Pictured is Lee Jordan, manager, Natasha Patterson, head chef, and Matt Beddingham, owner. | Steve Riding
The bars are kept busy. | Steve Riding
