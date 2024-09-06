Hundreds of thirsty enthusiasts gathered at the historic ruins in Leeds on Thursday for the first day of this year’s Leeds International Beer Festival.

The celebrations, which sees dozens of brewers, bottle shops, bars and food stalls at Kirkstall Abbey, kicked off on Thursday, and will continue throughout the weekend.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding brought his camera to capture happy festivalgoers on Thursday evening.

✨ Find out all about the biggest stories Leeds with the Yorkshire Evening Post's breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇

1 . Leeds International Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds The abbey lit up for the festival. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Leeds International Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds Tora Oetgen and Nikita Miller relaxing with "Chappy" at the Cromarty Brewing Co. from the north of Scotland. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Leeds International Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds Double Diamond has made a return to pubs in Leeds. Brewed under license from Allsopp's by Kirkstall Brewery, it's available in several Leeds pubs including Whitelock's and The Tetley. Pictured is Jens Magnell, sales manager Allsopp's. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Leeds International Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds One of the many scenic places to drink and eat. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Leeds International Beer Festival at Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds Busman's holiday for the Valhalla Bar in York to sample new beers. Pictured is Lee Jordan, manager, Natasha Patterson, head chef, and Matt Beddingham, owner. | Steve Riding Photo Sales