Full list of closure dates as M62 westbound to shut near Leeds for resurfacing works

A series of road closures are set to impact motorists on the M62.

The team at National Highways Yorkshire will be carrying out essential resurfacing on a stretch of the M62 westbound in West Yorkshire.

Running from October 11-December 19, the resurfacing will be carried out in segments, along the westbound carriageway, between junctions 25 Clifton and junction 23 Outlane.

Essential resurfacing is taking place on a stretch of the M62 westbound in West Yorkshire. | James Hardisty

Six bridge joints, as well as more than 100 marker posts and driver location signs are also set to be renewed as part of the programme of works.

For the safety of drivers and the workforce, a series of full overnight weeknight closures (8pm - 6am) will be in place along the M62 westbound.

They will take place on the following dates/locations:

October 11: Junction 25-24

October 13 -17: Junction 25-24

October 27-31: Junction 25-24

November 4-7: Junction 25-24

November 10-14: Junction 25-24

November 17-21: Junction 25-23

November 24-28: Junction 25-23 (excluding Thursday 27 November)

December 8-12: Junction 25-23

December 15-19: Junction 25-23