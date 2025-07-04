Thousands of drivers are set to be impacted by the closure of a key stretch of motorway near Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways will shut a key section of the M62 westbound near south Leeds from 9pm tonight (Friday, July 4), until 5am on Monday, July 7.

The full weekend closure will allow work to be completed over one weekend, rather than spread out over four weeks. Here’s everything you need to know...

A full closure of the M62 westbound, between junctions 29 (Lofthouse) and 28 (Tingley), will be implemented this weekend. | NW

What is happening?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Removal and replacement of bituminous surfacing and deck re-waterproofing will take place on the M62 Ardsley Rail Bridge.

A full weekend closure of the M62 westbound, between junctions 29 (Lofthouse) and 28 (Tingley), will be implemented for the duration.

What closures will be in place?

There will be a full closure of the M62 westbound carriageway, M1(N) to M62 (W) free flow link and westbound entry at junction 29/42 from Lofthouse roundabout.

The M1(S) to M62 (W) low level free flow link will also be shut. A number of diversion routes will be in place.

What has National Highways said about the closure?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways project manager Dan Edwards said: “These improvements are essential because without intervention the structure would weaken, causing significant damage to the road. By fixing it now we are extending its life for another 30 years.

“We’ve worked closely with all parties to choose a weekend that doesn’t conflict with any major events. A full weekend closure will allow us to carry out the work as quickly as possible, reducing disruption to motorists, preventing the need for frequent repair closures.”

What diversion will be in place?

M62 westbound closure diversion

Drivers wishing to continue west on the M62 from Lofthouse will be directed:

To continue north on the M1.

Then along the M621 before re-entering the M62 at junction 27.

M62 Junction 28 diversion

Drivers wishing to go to junction 28 follow the above route but then leave the M621 at junction 1 and travel south on the A6110.

M62 east diversion

Drivers travelling south on the M1 will be advised to exit at junction 44.

The east side of Lofthouse Roundabout will also be closed.

Drivers intending to travel east on the M62 will be diverted up to junction 44 and back to junction 42 to access the M62 eastbound carriageway via the eastbound entry slip road.

M62 south to M1 diversion

Drivers intending to travel south on the M1 will be diverted:

Up to junction 30 (M62) and back to junction 29/42 and will take the westbound exit and re-join the M1 south via the entry slip road.