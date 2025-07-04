M62 Leeds closure: Full revamped schedule after weekend motorway works delayed due to weather
A full weekend closure of the M62 westbound, between junctions 29 (Lofthouse) and 28 (Tingley), will now take place from 9pm on Friday, July 11 until Monday, July 14 at 5am.
Removal and replacement of bituminous surfacing and deck re-waterproofing were originally due to take place on the M62 Ardsley Rail Bridge this weekend but have been postponed at the eleventh hour due to a forecast for wet weather.
There will be a full closure of the M62 westbound carriageway, M1(N) to M62 (W) free flow link and westbound entry at junction 29/42 from Lofthouse roundabout for the duration of the works, while the M1(S) to M62 (W) low level free flow link will also be shut.
The full weekend closure is to allow for work to be completed over one weekend, rather than spread out over four weeks. The following diversion routes will be in place...
M62 westbound closure diversion
Drivers wishing to continue west on the M62 from Lofthouse will be directed:
- To continue north on the M1.
- Then along the M621 before re-entering the M62 at junction 27.
M62 Junction 28 diversion
- Drivers wishing to go to junction 28 follow the above route but then leave the M621 at junction 1 and travel south on the A6110.
M62 east diversion
- Drivers travelling south on the M1 will be advised to exit at junction 44.
- The east side of Lofthouse Roundabout will also be closed.
- Drivers intending to travel east on the M62 will be diverted up to junction 44 and back to junction 42 to access the M62 eastbound carriageway via the eastbound entry slip road.
M62 south to M1 diversion
Drivers intending to travel south on the M1 will be diverted:
- Up to junction 30 (M62) and back to junction 29/42 and will take the westbound exit and re-join the M1 south via the entry slip road.
