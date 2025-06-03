M62 Leeds: Full diversion routes as motorway set for weekend closure between Lofthouse and Tingley
Removal and replacement of bituminous surfacing and deck re-waterproofing on the M62 Ardsley Rail Bridge will take place from 9pm on Friday, July 4 until Monday, July 7 at 5am.
A full weekend closure of the M62 westbound, between junctions 29 (Lofthouse) and 28 (Tingley), will be implemented for the duration to allow work to be completed as quickly as possible, while reducing disruption to motorists.
A National Highways spokesperson said: “If we were to carry out the work under lane closures, the work would need to take place over four weeks (which would include the peak periods during the week) and we believe this would cause even more disruption in the Leeds area.
“This full weekend closure is the safest way of undertaking the work to minimise the risk to both the workforce and drivers.”
As a result, there will be a full closure of the M62 westbound carriageway, M1(N) to M62 (W) free flow link and westbound entry at junction 29/42 from Lofthouse roundabout.
The M1(S) to M62 (W) low level free flow link will also be shut. The following diversion routes will be in place...
M62 westbound closure diversion
Drivers wishing to continue west on the M62 from Lofthouse will be directed:
- To continue north on the M1.
- Then along the M621 before re-entering the M62 at junction 27.
M62 Junction 28 diversion
- Drivers wishing to go to junction 28 follow the above route but then leave the M621 at junction 1 and travel south on the A6110.
M62 east diversion
- Drivers travelling south on the M1 will be advised to exit at junction 44.
- The east side of Lofthouse Roundabout will also be closed.
- Drivers intending to travel east on the M62 will be diverted up to junction 44 and back to junction 42 to access the M62 eastbound carriageway via the eastbound entry slip road.
M62 south to M1 diversion
Drivers intending to travel south on the M1 will be diverted:
- Up to junction 30 (M62) and back to junction 29/42 and will take the westbound exit and re-join the M1 south via the entry slip road.
