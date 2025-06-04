Business leaders across Yorkshire have called on the Government to back £14 billion plans to improve the region’s railway network.

CEOs and Directors at Magtec, Westfield Health, University of Bradford, Yorkshire Building Society, Virgin Media O2, Stephen Joseph Theatre and Community First Yorkshire have united to show their support for improving transport connectivity across the region.

Led by Lord David Blunkett, Yorkshire’s Plan for Rail found that targeted rail investment including new stations, more capacity and electrification, has the potential to add £20 billion to the region’s economy, could help generate an extra 83,000 jobs, and contribute to the building of 210,000 new homes over ten years.

Business leaders across Yorkshire have called on the Government to back a £14 billion plan to improve the region’s railway network. | Submit

The open letter said: “We know improving rail infrastructure requires significant funding, but we strongly believe that by prioritising investment in Yorkshire rail infrastructure in the Spending Review will be a downpayment on improving economic growth and helping businesses and people to thrive.”

The report focuses on the need to deliver faster, more frequent and reliable train services by increasing capacity at Leeds, Sheffield and York stations, plus building a new through-station for Bradford and a mainline station at Rotherham.

Commissioned by Yorkshire Mayors Tracy Brabin, Oliver Coppard and David Skaith as part of the White Rose Agreement. It would see £2.4 billion sought for the first phase of improvements between now and 2030 and approximately £14 billion required over the next 15 years.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Yorkshire's business leaders are clear that action must be taken to fix the region's broken rail network. From Leeds United and Virgin Media O2, to The Piece Hall and Yorkshire Building Society, our region's heavyweights back us and are urging the Chancellor to invest in a modern railway for the North.

“We're clear that this is the way to accelerate economic growth, boost investment and the creation of well-paid jobs and put more money in people's pockets.”

Planned upgrades and electrification between Leeds and Sheffield, and increasing the frequency of services for places such as Scarborough, the Esk Valley, Penistone Line and Wakefield district's Five Towns are also set to be included.

The £14 billion investment would be on top of £2.1 billion in funding announced yesterday, which will enable spades in the ground on West Yorkshire's tram project by 2028.

In the first five years investment is proposed to deliver:

New stations at Haxby, Elland, White Rose, Thorpe Park, Rotherham Gateway, Waverley, Leeds-Bradford Airport Parkway, and Dearne Valley Parkway.

Business case development for a new through-station at Bradford and NPR network.

Station capacity at Leeds and Sheffield.

Station upgrades at Malton, Seamer, and Scarborough.

Platform extensions across the network.

Leeds platform 17 extension.

Platform 0 Bradford Forster Square.

New/improved services for Bradford – Kings Cross, Leeds – Sheffield (fast), Sheffield – York XC (reinstated), Leeds - Goole, Bradford Forster Square – Skipton/Ilkley, Barnsley – London (peak), Wakefield and Five Towns, Penistone Line, Esk Valley, and York – Scarborough.

New rolling stock for Northern leading to longer trains and more frequent services.

Extension and renewal of the South Yorkshire tram network, and spades in the ground on West Yorkshire’s tram network.

Ongoing Transpennine Route Upgrade programme between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.