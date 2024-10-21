Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major rail changes are due in Leeds from today.

Customers are being advised of changes to train services between Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Leeds over a five-week period, excluding weekends, from today (Monday, October 21) to Friday, November 22.

Services won’t be able to run through Dewsbury and Morley during these works meaning trains will divert between Huddersfield and Leeds via Wakefield Kirkgate, increasing journey times.

Rail replacement services will connect Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Leeds, and all local stations in between.

The following services will be affected on weekdays from today.

TransPennine Express services

Liverpool Lime Street – Newcastle: This service will run to an amended timetable. It will divert between Mirfield and Leeds using the Healey Mills diversionary route, increasing journey times. It will not call at Dewsbury.

Manchester Airport – Saltburn: This service will run to an amended timetable and will start/terminate at Manchester Victoria instead of Manchester Airport. It will divert between Mirfield and Leeds using the Healey Mills diversionary route, increasing journey times. It will not call at Dewsbury.

Manchester Piccadilly – Hull: This service will start/terminate at Leeds instead of Manchester Piccadilly. Customers will need to change at Leeds for onward connections.

Manchester Piccadilly – Leeds (local stopping services: Additional peak time and evening local stopping services that run between Manchester Piccadilly - Huddersfield – Leeds will only run between Manchester Piccadilly and Huddersfield.

Dewsbury to Leeds (direct): An hourly rail replacement bus service will run between Dewsbury and Leeds. The estimated journey time is 25 minutes.

Huddersfield to Leeds (via Dewsbury): An hourly rail replacement bus service will run between Huddersfield and Leeds, calling only at Dewsbury. The estimated journey time is 65 minutes.

Huddersfield – Leeds (all local stations): An hourly rail replacement bus service will run between Huddersfield and Leeds. This service will stop at Deighton, Mirfield, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, Batley, Morley, and Cottingley. The estimated journey time is 89 minutes.

Huddersfield to Manchester Airport (via Stockport): An hourly rail replacement bus service will run between Manchester Airport and Huddersfield, calling only at Stockport. The estimated journey time is 80 minutes.

Northern services

Wigan Wallgate – Leeds: This service will divert between Leeds and Sowerby Bridge, and will not call at Morley, Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Brighouse. This service will instead call at Bradford Interchange and Halifax.

Halifax – Leeds: An hourly rail replacement bus service will run between Halifax and Leeds, calling at Brighouse, Mirfield, Dewsbury, Batley, and Morley. The estimated journey time is 83 minutes.