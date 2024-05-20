Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A host of key Leeds routes are set to shut this week.

Park Row, Leeds city centre will be closed due to building works from 11.30pm Monday, May 20 to 5am Tuesday, May 21.

Service 33 towards Guiseley will divert via Eastgate, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Stop Station B, City Square and Infirmary Street. N1 will divert via Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, Vicar Lane, The Headrow and Albion Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of key Leeds routes are set to shut this week. Picture: James Hardisty

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next Sunday (May 26), the Leeds Bank Holiday Street Party takes place on Call Lane from 10am - 7am.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52 outbound from Leeds will be diverting via Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street to resume a normal route.

Elsewhere Oldfield Lane, New Wortley will be closed for a railway bridge inspection from 11.30pm Monday, May 20 to 6am Tuesday, May 21 and Blenheim Walk, Woodhouse will be closed due to roadworks on Monday from 7pm to 11pm.

Services 42, 56 and X84 will divert as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From this weekend (May 18-20), as many as 35 bus services across West Yorkshire will face timetable changes - including re-timings and frequency increases.