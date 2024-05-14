Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fresh wave of bus timetable changes are due to come into effect across Leeds.

From this weekend (May 18-20), as many as 35 bus services across West Yorkshire will face changes - including re-timings and frequency increases on certain routes.

Changes will effect a host of different operators including First Bus, Arriva and Squarepeg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a full list of the service changes due to come into effect from this weekend.

Buses at Leeds Bus Station. PIC: James Hardisty.

19 19A Ireland Wood / Tinshill • Leeds • Garforth

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability. Peak journeys will no longer operate via Thorpe Park.

On Saturdays, an additional later evening journey will operate 2250 Garforth to Leeds.

30 Horsforth • Calverley • Pudsey

Mon, May 20 - Operated by A&A Coach Travel / Yorkshire Buses.

This service will be taken over by Yorkshire Buses, offering four return journeys from Horsforth Town Street to Pudsey via Calverley on weekdays.

Journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes. Alternative journeys between Horsforth Vale, Horsforth and Horsforth Rail Station are provided by Squarepeg service 10.

72 Leeds • Bramley • Thornbury • Bradford

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

The frequency will be slightly increased, and most journeys will be retimed.

On Saturday nights, two additional journeys will operate from Leeds at 0025 and 0055.

81 Leeds • Armley • Pudsey

Mon, May 20 - Operated by Squarepeg.

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

110 Wakefield • Outwood • Leeds

Sun, May 19 - Operated by Arriva.

Peak frequency will be reduced from every 10 minutes to every 15 minutes.

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes to improve punctuality and reliability.

118 Wakefield • East Ardsley • Middleton • White Rose Centre

Sun, May 19 - Operated by Arriva.

On school days, the 1526 East Ardsley to Wakefield journey will be retimed 15 minutes later.

144 146 Castleford • Featherstone • Pontefract

Mon, May 20 - Operated by Ross Travel.

Some early morning journeys will be retimed to operate 5 minutes earlier.

148 149 Wakefield • Featherstone • Pontefract • Ferrybridge • Knottingley

Sun, May 19 - Operated by Arriva.

Evening journeys from Knottingley to Wakefield will be retimed 15 minutes later.

On Saturdays, additional morning journeys will be introduced.

158 Castleford • Fryston Colliery Village • Airedale • Ferrybridge • Knottingley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mon, May 20 - Operated by Ross Travel.

Some early morning journeys will be retimed to operate 5 minutes earlier.

174 174A Wakefield • Woodlesford • Garforth • Aberford • Thorp Arch • Wetherby

Sun, May 19 - Operated by Arriva.

All journeys will operate to/from Wetherby. On weekdays, the 0630 Garforth to Thorp Arch will be extended to Wetherby; the 0730 Thorp Arch to Wakefield will be replaced by 0733 Wetherby to Wakefield.

The 1505 Wakefield to Thorp Arch will operate to Wetherby instead of Thorp Arch; and the 1710 Thorp Arch to Wakefield will start back from Wetherby at 1658.

The Saturday service will be unchanged.

231 232 Huddersfield • Lepton • Flockton • Horbury • Wakefield

Sun, May 19 - Operated by Arriva.

Many journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes to improve punctuality and reliability.

377 378 Huddersfield • Quarmby • Mount

Sun, May 19 - Operated by Arriva / TLC.

These services will be taken over by TLC. The routes and timetables will be unchanged.

444 446 Leeds • Rothwell • Carlton / Woodlesford • Wakefield

Sun, May 19 - Operated by Arriva.

On schooldays, the 1603 Rothwell to Wakefield will start from Leeds at 1538.

On evenings and Sundays, most journeys will be retimed around 20 minutes later.

496 Wakefield • Crofton • Hemsworth • South Elmsall • Upton

Sun, May 19 - Operated by Arriva.

On weekdays, the 0612 South Elmsall to Wakefield will be withdrawn.

On Saturday mornings the timetable towards Wakefield will be significantly revised.

Some other journeys will be retimed by up to 5 minutes.

499 Castleford • Airedale • Ferry Fryston

Sun, May 19 - Operated by Stringers.

The afternoon timetable will be slightly reduced, with three journeys withdrawn (1610 Airedale – Castleford; 1625 Castleford – Ferry Fryston – Castleford; 1700 Castleford – Ferry Fryston – Crewe Road).

601 602 Bradford City Circular: Shipley • Bradford Royal Infirmary • Morrisons Mayo Avenue • Holme Wood • Shipley

Sun, May 19 - Operated by TLC.

The new Bradford City Circular service will operate on Monday to Saturday, hourly in each direction from Shipley via Heaton, Bradford Royal Infirmary, Lidget Green, Morrisons Mayo Avenue, Holme Wood, Five Lane Ends Morrisons and Wrose back to Shipley.

This service will incorporate the current 629 with the route unchanged.

Anticlockwise journeys will be numbered 601. Clockwise journeys will be numbered 602.

607 Bradford • Four Lane Ends • Thornton

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability.

608 Bradford • Laisterdyke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability.

On weekdays, the first morning journey will be extended to operate the full route, departing Bradford at 0551.

On Sundays, the first morning journey will be extended to operate the full route, departing Bradford at 0930, and other journeys will be significantly retimed.

612 613 614 Shipley • Thackley • Five Lane Ends • Bradford • Buttershaw

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability.

On Sundays, an additional earlier morning journey will operate 0730 Shipley to Bradford (612).

617 618 Allerton • Bradford Royal Infirmary • Bradford • Holme Wood

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability.

On weekdays, additional evening journeys will operate 2135 Allerton to Holme Wood (618), 2200 Allerton to Holme Wood (617), 2221 Holme Wood to Allerton (618), 2244 Holme Wood to Allerton (617), 2311 Holme Wood to Bradford (618).

On Saturdays, earlier 617 journeys will operate 0556 Allerton to Bradford, 0625 Bradford to Holme Wood, and some 618 short journeys will be extended to operate the full route.

On Sundays, additional morning journeys will operate 0725 Holme Wood to Allerton (618) and 0747 Holme Wood to Allerton (617).

620 621 Haworth Road • Bradford • Bierley

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability.

On weekdays, additional earlier journeys will operate 0526 Bradford to Bierley, 0535 Bradford to Haworth Road, 0542 Bierley to Haworth Road.

622 626 Bradford • Manningham • Shipley • Bingley / Baildon

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability.

On weekdays, the 0608 Shipley to Bradford (622) will be extended to run the full route departing Bingley at 0555, and an additional later 622 journey will operate 1913 Bradford to Bingley, but the last Bingley to Bradford and Baildon to Bradford journeys will be retimed 20-25 minutes earlier.

On Saturdays, the last Baildon to Bradford journey will be retimed 28 minutes later.

On Sundays, additional earlier 626 journeys will operate 0830 Bradford to Baildon and 0911 Baildon to Bradford, the last Baildon to Bradford journey will be retimed 36 minutes later, but the last Bradford to Baildon journey will be retimed 39 minutes earlier.

629 Shipley • Bradford Royal Infirmary • Morrisons Mayo Avenue

Sun, May 19 - Operated by TLC.

This service will be renumbered 601 602 and will be extended to become a new Bradford City Circular route.

On the existing 629 section, the route will be unchanged and the timetable will also be largely unchanged, with a small number of journeys retimed by around 5 minutes.

Two additional journeys will operate via Tesco Great Horton Road.

633 Shipley • Wrose • Bradford • Tyersal

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability.

On weekdays, the first morning journey will be extended to run the full route from Shipley departing at 0526, and an additional journey will run from Tyersal to Bradford at 1850.

On Saturdays, the first morning journey will be extended to run the full route from Shipley departing at 0527, an additional journey will run from Tyersal to Bradford at 1830, but the 1811 Bradford to Shipley journey will be withdrawn.

Evening and Sunday journeys operated by TLC will be unchanged.

640 641 Buttershaw • Bradford • Five Lane Ends

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability.

Operating hours will be slightly extended with one additional later round trip.

645 Buttershaw • Bradford • Greengates

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability.

Some additional earlier journeys will be introduced: Weekdays: 0621 Buttershaw to Bradford and 0626 Bradford to Buttershaw; Saturdays: 0610 Bradford to Buttershaw and 0653 Buttershaw to Bradford.

Sundays: 0745 Bradford to Buttershaw, 0830 Buttershaw to Bradford and 0844 Bradford to Buttershaw.

671 West Bowling • Bradford • Five Lane Ends • Thorpe Edge

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability.

On weekdays, additional earlier/later journeys will be introduced 0500 West Bowling to Bradford and 1837 Bradford to Thorpe Edge. On Saturdays, the 0750 Bradford to West Bowling journey will be withdrawn, but the service will operate later in the evening.

680 Bradford • Bradford Royal Infirmary • Cottingley • Bingley

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability.

Evening and Sunday journeys operated by TLC will be unchanged.

681 682 Bradford • Shelf • Northowram • Halifax

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability.

On weekdays, the last journey from Halifax will operate later at 2300. On Saturdays, the last journey from Bradford will operate later at 2310.

On Sundays, the last journey from Bradford will operate later at 2306.

686 687 688 Fagley • Bradford • Wyke • Brighouse / Scholes

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

Most journeys will be retimed to improve punctuality and reliability. Some additional earlier/later journeys will be introduced: Weekdays: 2222 Fagley to Bradford; Saturdays: 0742 Fagley to Bradford and 2022 Fagley to Bradford; Sundays: 1930 Brighouse to Bradford.

960 Ilkley • Ben Rhydding • Ilkley

Sat, May 18 - Operated by Connexions.

This new service will replace part of the current 961 service and will also serve Leeds Road instead of service 962. It will operate a clockwise circuit Brook Street, Leeds Road, Wheatley Lane, Ben Rhydding Road, Cowpasture Road to Ilkley Bus Station.

961 Ilkley • Hebers Ghyll • Ilkley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sat, May 18 - Operated by Connexions.

This service will be shortened, with the western end unchanged as far as Crossbeck Road, then returning to Ilkley Bus Station along Cowpasture Road.

The Ben Rhydding end of the current route will be replaced by new service 960 and rerouted service 962.

All journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

962 Otley • Menston • Burley-in-Wharfedale • Ben Rhydding • Ilkley

Sat, May 18 - Operated by Connexions.

This service will be diverted in Ilkley via Ben Rhydding station and Bolling Road. Leeds Road (Ilkley) will be served by new service 960.

All journeys will be retimed by between 5 and 20 minutes.

X6 Bradford • Leeds

Sun, May 19 - Operated by First.

On weekdays and Saturdays, the frequency will be increased from every 20 min to every 14 min.

On Sundays, the frequency will be increased from half-hourly to every 15 min.

Most journeys will be retimed.

X11 Bradford • Thornbury • Pudsey • Leeds