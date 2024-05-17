Armley Gyratory: Police escort and 13-mile diversion to shut major Leeds junction

By Alex Grant
Published 17th May 2024, 04:45 BST
A police escort and 13-mile diversion are set to implemented on a Leeds junction this weekend.

Full and partial night-time closures have been in place across this week on the Armley Gyratory as construction of the new Spence Lane footbridge takes place.

The main span of which will be transported to the Armley Gyratory under police escort from junction 2 of the M621 on Saturday night (May 18).

The main span will be transported to the Armley Gyratory under police escort. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeThe main span will be transported to the Armley Gyratory under police escort. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
The main span will be transported to the Armley Gyratory under police escort. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

There has been a five mile night-time diversion in place across this week (May 13-17), while a 13-mile diversion will be in place this weekend (May 18-19) to accommodate all classes of vehicles.

Works will take place on Saturday, May 18 over one night from 7pm to 11am Sunday, May 19. The crane will be placed on the A643 northbound carriageway and the following closures will be in place:

  • The A643 northbound carriageway will be closed.
  • The Gyratory exit to Wellington South will also be closed.
  • Traffic will be running in lane four around the gyratory to allow for sufficient working space.
  • The A643 northbound carriageway is closed at the Wortley Lane junction, with access provided for traffic to Wortley Lane northbound only from Junction 2 (M621).

The closures will allow for construction of the new Spence Lane footbridge - the second of three footbridges completed around the Gyratory.

Spence Lane footbridge spans 32.9 metres long and four metres wide. It will cross over the A643 and join either side by two new accessible ramps to better meet the needs of non-motorised users and people with disabilities.

