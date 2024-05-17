Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police escort and 13-mile diversion are set to implemented on a Leeds junction this weekend.

Full and partial night-time closures have been in place across this week on the Armley Gyratory as construction of the new Spence Lane footbridge takes place.

The main span of which will be transported to the Armley Gyratory under police escort from junction 2 of the M621 on Saturday night (May 18).

The main span will be transported to the Armley Gyratory under police escort. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

There has been a five mile night-time diversion in place across this week (May 13-17), while a 13-mile diversion will be in place this weekend (May 18-19) to accommodate all classes of vehicles.

Works will take place on Saturday, May 18 over one night from 7pm to 11am Sunday, May 19. The crane will be placed on the A643 northbound carriageway and the following closures will be in place:

The A643 northbound carriageway will be closed.

The Gyratory exit to Wellington South will also be closed.

Traffic will be running in lane four around the gyratory to allow for sufficient working space.

The A643 northbound carriageway is closed at the Wortley Lane junction, with access provided for traffic to Wortley Lane northbound only from Junction 2 (M621).

The closures will allow for construction of the new Spence Lane footbridge - the second of three footbridges completed around the Gyratory.

