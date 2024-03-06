Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Apperley Road, between Apperley Lane Bridge and Harrogate Road Bridge, has been closed since August 2023 to allow for flood prevention works to take place.

The route was due to reopen last month but as exclusively revealed by the Yorkshire Evening Post the closure has been extended by a month due to adverse weather conditions.

Leeds City Council has now confirmed a new timeline for the route's reopening, with steps taken to reduce the impact of temporary traffic management measures on Harrogate Road.

Coun Helen Hayden said: "Unfortunately, the proximity of our works to the river mean that delays are unavoidable due to the amount of rain we have had across the winter.

"The high river levels we have experienced serve as a reminder as to why these works are being carried out - these works are vital to increase our resilience to the climate emergency.

"The construction is progressing well considering the challenges we have faced. I’d like to thank the local residents and businesses for their understanding and assure all those who travel along Harrogate Road that the traffic management measures will be as unintrusive as possible."

Following the delays, resurfacing works will now begin in mid-March and complete in late-March 2024. These works will require two sets of three-way temporary traffic lights to be installed.

The first set will be installed between Apperley Lane Bridge, Apperley Road and the George and Dragon pub carpark for 3-4 days. Another set will be installed between Harrogate Road and Parkin Lane.

All the civils work on the new pumping station and drainage improvements in Apperley Bridge are currently programmed to be completed by late-March 2024, with all traffic management measures to be removed, and access for road users, pedestrians, and the equestrian crossing on Harrogate Road all fully reinstated.