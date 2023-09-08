A key route connecting Leeds and Bradford has shut for six months as flood prevention works get underway.

From August 2023 to February 2024, Apperley Road will be closed between Apperley Lane Bridge and Harrogate Road Bridge, to link the local drainage network to a new surface water pumping station in the car park of the George & Dragon pub.

There will be no access for any vehicles, pedestrians, or other road users through this area during this time, while access to the George & Dragon pub car park will be retained via a new access point.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer, James Hardisty headed down to the sight as work got underway...

