Apperley Road closure: First pictures as flood prevention works shut Leeds to Bradford route for six months

A key route connecting Leeds and Bradford has shut for six months as flood prevention works get underway.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

From August 2023 to February 2024, Apperley Road will be closed between Apperley Lane Bridge and Harrogate Road Bridge, to link the local drainage network to a new surface water pumping station in the car park of the George & Dragon pub.

There will be no access for any vehicles, pedestrians, or other road users through this area during this time, while access to the George & Dragon pub car park will be retained via a new access point.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer, James Hardisty headed down to the sight as work got underway...

Apperley Road, between Apperley Lane Bridge and Harrogate Road Bridge, will be shut for six months as flood prevention works get underway.

1. Roadworks are now in place on Apperley Road

Photo: James Hardisty

Strengthening work, previously underway on Apperley Lane Bridge, were completed in August.

2. Roadworks are now in place on Apperley Road

The closure is to link the local drainage network to a new surface water pumping station in the car park of the George & Dragon pub.

3. Roadworks are now in place on Apperley Road

Access to the George & Dragon pub car park will be retained throughout the works via a new access point to the west of the existing one.

4. Roadworks are now in place on Apperley Road

