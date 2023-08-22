From the evening of August 23, 2023 through to February 2024, Apperley Road will be closed between Apperley Lane Bridge and Harrogate Road Bridge, to link the local drainage network to a new surface water pumping station in the car park of the George & Dragon pub. Strengthening work, currently underway on Apperley Lane Bridge, is expected to be completed by Thursday, August 24.

There will be no access for any vehicles, pedestrians, or other road users through this area during this time. Access to the George & Dragon pub car park will be retained via a new access point to the west of the existing one, traffic between Apperley Lane Bridge, Apperley Road and the car park will be managed by a three-way traffic light system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “The Leeds FAS2 will increase the resilience of thousands of homes and businesses as well as key infrastructure in Leeds and Bradford from devastating financial, environmental, and emotional impact of flooding.

Apperley Road will be closed between Apperley Lane Bridge and Harrogate Road Bridge.

“The works here in Apperley Bridge are an important part of this scheme. We would like to apologise for any disruption caused and thank everyone in the area for their support and patience as we make progress towards a more climate resilient Leeds city region.”

Alongside this, there will be partial lane closures on Harrogate Road and Parkin Lane in different stages. The lane closures will result in a 3-way traffic light system to manage the flow of traffic along Harrogate Road and Parkin Lane between August 24, 2023 and mid-October 2023.

In order to ensure the safety of the public, the existing pedestrian and equestrian crossings south of the junction between Apperley Road and Harrogate Road will be closed throughout the works. A new temporary pedestrian crossing will be installed close to the existing one, and alternative pedestrian access routes will be clearly signposted.