From tonight a key route connecting Leeds and Bradford will shut for six months ahead of flood prevention works.

From tonight (August 23, 2023) through to February 2024, Apperley Road will be closed between Apperley Lane Bridge and Harrogate Road Bridge. Strengthening work, currently underway on Apperley Lane Bridge, is expected to be completed today. Here’s everything you need to know…

What work is taking place?

Apperley Road will be closed between Apperley Lane Bridge and Harrogate Road Bridge, to link the local drainage network to a new surface water pumping station in the car park of the George & Dragon pub.

From, tonight, Apperley Road will be closed between Apperley Lane Bridge and Harrogate Road Bridge. Pictures: Google/Stock

Alongside this, there will be partial lane closures on Harrogate Road and Parkin Lane in different stages. The lane closures will result in a 3-way traffic light system to manage the flow of traffic along Harrogate Road and Parkin Lane between August 24, 2023 and mid-October 2023.

There will also be partial lane closures managed with give-way signs on Parkin Lane between mid-October to mid-November 2023.

What diversions will be in place?

There will be no access for any vehicles, pedestrians, or other road users through this area during this time. Access to the George & Dragon pub car park will be retained via a new access point to the west of the existing one, traffic between Apperley Lane Bridge, Apperley Road and the car park will be managed by a three-way traffic light system.

In order to ensure the safety of the public, the existing pedestrian and equestrian crossings south of the junction between Apperley Road and Harrogate Road will be closed throughout the works. A new temporary pedestrian crossing will be installed close to the existing one, and alternative pedestrian access routes will be clearly signposted.

What have Leeds council had to say ahead of the closure?

Coun Helen Hayden, said: “The Leeds FAS2 will increase the resilience of thousands of homes and businesses as well as key infrastructure in Leeds and Bradford from devastating financial, environmental, and emotional impact of flooding.