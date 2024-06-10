Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Wetherby Bridge set for closure
Wetherby Bridge, located where the A661 Boston Road crosses the River Wharfe, is set for a three night closure this week.
Between June 12-14, the bridge will be closed to allow for the principal inspection of the bridge. It was rescheduled from April 2024 after the underbridge unit broke down.
Service X98 will be diverting via High Street, Victoria Street, Greenfold Lane, Walton Road and A168 in both directions.
Elsewhere buses are continuing to divert due to overhanging trees at Leeds and Bradford Road, Kirkstall Bridge.
Services 60 & 60A towards Keighley are diverting via Broad Lane, Broadlea Terrace and Broadlea Hill to resume normal route. They will be missing bus stop 45012518 on Leeds and Bradford Road.
While sections of Kirkgate and Harper Street in Leeds city centre remain closed off since a dilapidated building collapsed in April.
In a welcome boost to city services, Butt Lane in Farnley and Broadgate Lane in Horsforth are both set to reopen following closures.
