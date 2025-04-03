Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two motorways that connect Leeds have been named among the UKs worst motorways according a new poll of AA members.

The AA spoke to 13,775 drivers via an online poll and discovered that nine of its completed top-ten list of ‘worst’ motorways were sections of smart motorway controlled by overhead gantry signs.

Overall, the M25 - which runs a loop around London - topped the list once more, with 40 per cent of respondents stating that they found it the worst section of motorway to drive on.

The M25 was followed by the M6 (21 per cent) - which runs from the Midlands to the border with Scotland - and the M1 (13 per cent), which connects London to Leeds.

The M1 and M62 have both been named among the UKs worst motorways. | NW

Jack Cousens, AA head of roads policy, said: “The M25 is notorious for its heavy traffic and frequent delays. As one of the busiest stretches of motorway in the country, it is no surprise that drivers find it frustrating. Little wonder Chris Rea declared it the ‘Road To Hell’.

“It’s quite telling that nine of the worst motorways have sections of ‘smart’ motorway. Drivers have had to endure years of works for the initial conversion followed by yet more misery to add in the extra emergency areas.

“Most are telling us they have felt little if any benefit from losing the hard shoulder, with many claiming it’s led to more congestion.”

Another survey saw drivers asked to give an opinion on the condition of the UK’s motorways, with a third saying that congestion was poor, while one in five said that the road surface condition was also sub-standard.

The M62 - which connects Liverpool and Hull via Manchester, Bradford, Leeds and Wakefield - came fifth, securing four per cent of the vote.

Here is a full list of the UK’s worst motorways and the number of respondents...

M25 - 3,856 - 40%

M6 - 2,011 - 21%

M1 - 1,261 - 13%

M5 - 499 - 5%

M62 - 458 - 4%

M4 - 289 - 3%

M42 - 278 - 2%

M60 - 139 - 1%

M8 - 115 - 1%

M27 - 103 - 1%