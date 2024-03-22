1. Seacroft in the mid 2000s
Pupils at Grange Farm Primary School took part in a special Wishing Well Week to promote healthy eating and , exercise in May 2007. Photo: YPN
James Quinn had become the butt of jokes in May 2005 after satellite installers put a dish on his washing line pole. Photo: YPN
Five members of staff from Tesco Extra, Seacroft, who are taking part in the Race for Life in February 2007.
Pictured, from left, are Paula Hubbard, Sandra Marzullo, Joanne Walker, Marion Smith and Rachel Shorthouse. Photo: YPN
Leeds East MP George Mudie and Susan Davenport, chief executive-Leeds City Credit Union, behind the counter at the opening of the new Leeds City Credit Union branch at Seacroft South One Stop Centre in March 2006. Looking on are children from Seacroft Grange Primary choir who entertained at the opening ceremony. Photo: YPN
Calendar weather man Jon MItchell was giving his first pint of blood and fellow presenter Kerrie Gosney who is a regular donor help registered nurse Carole Mallinson at the Seacroft Donor Centre. Pictured in July 2007. Photo: YPN
