26 super photos take you back to Seacroft in the mid 2000s

These super-duper photos celebrate life in Seacroft during the mid 2000s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

They showcase the best of what the east Leeds suburb had to offer in the middle of the first decade of the new millennium from 2004 and 2007. The gallery is jam-packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the community from shops and supermarkets to schools, fundraising and local sport.

Enjoy these memories from around Seacroft in the mid 2000s.

Seacroft in the mid 2000s

Enjoy these memories from around Seacroft in the mid 2000s. Photo: YPN

Pupils at Grange Farm Primary School took part in a special Wishing Well Week to promote healthy eating and , exercise in May 2007.

Seacroft in the mid 2000s

Pupils at Grange Farm Primary School took part in a special Wishing Well Week to promote healthy eating and , exercise in May 2007. Photo: YPN

James Quinn had become the butt of jokes in May 2005 after satellite installers put a dish on his washing line pole.

Seacroft in the mid 2000s

James Quinn had become the butt of jokes in May 2005 after satellite installers put a dish on his washing line pole. Photo: YPN

Five members of staff from Tesco Extra, Seacroft, who are taking part in the Race for Life in February 2007. Pictured, from left, are Paula Hubbard, Sandra Marzullo, Joanne Walker, Marion Smith and Rachel Shorthouse.

Seacroft in the mid 2000s

Five members of staff from Tesco Extra, Seacroft, who are taking part in the Race for Life in February 2007. Pictured, from left, are Paula Hubbard, Sandra Marzullo, Joanne Walker, Marion Smith and Rachel Shorthouse. Photo: YPN

Leeds East MP George Mudie and Susan Davenport, chief executive-Leeds City Credit Union, behind the counter at the opening of the new Leeds City Credit Union branch at Seacroft South One Stop Centre in March 2006. Looking on are children from Seacroft Grange Primary choir who entertained at the opening ceremony.

Seacroft in the mid 2000s

Leeds East MP George Mudie and Susan Davenport, chief executive-Leeds City Credit Union, behind the counter at the opening of the new Leeds City Credit Union branch at Seacroft South One Stop Centre in March 2006. Looking on are children from Seacroft Grange Primary choir who entertained at the opening ceremony. Photo: YPN

Calendar weather man Jon MItchell was giving his first pint of blood and fellow presenter Kerrie Gosney who is a regular donor help registered nurse Carole Mallinson at the Seacroft Donor Centre. Pictured in July 2007.

Seacroft in the mid 2000s

Calendar weather man Jon MItchell was giving his first pint of blood and fellow presenter Kerrie Gosney who is a regular donor help registered nurse Carole Mallinson at the Seacroft Donor Centre. Pictured in July 2007. Photo: YPN

